The Senate of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has appointed the deputy vice-chancellor, academic, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, as the university's acting vice-chancellor

Maikudi’s appointment will be effective after the tenure of the current vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah

Professor Na’Allah’s tenure comes to an end this week on Sunday, June 30, 2024, after a five-year term

Gwagwalada, Abuja - Deputy vice-chancellor, academic, Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi, has been appointed acting vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja.

The appointment of the 41-year-old renowned professor of International law was announced following her nomination at the valedictory Senate meeting held On Wednesday, June 26 on the main campus.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the university via its Facebook page on Thursday, June 27.

UniAbuja vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said Maikudi’s appointment was in a “temporary capacity effective after the tenure of the current vice-chancellor, pending the ratification by the Governing Council.”

Na’Allah rounds off his tenure on 30th June 2024 after a five-year impactful and transformational leadership at the University.

In her acceptance speech, Maikudi expressed gratitude to members of the Senate for the confidence reposed in her.

Professor Maikudi said:

"I want to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to you all for the strong support and unwavering commitment that you have accorded me."

Maikudi, who was born on 31st January 1983 is the youngest female professor of Law in the Northwestern Nigeria and the University of Abuja.

