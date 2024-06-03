Lagos State University (LASU) has reacted to a viral social media post about a degree certificate allegedly found at a ‘suya’ spot

The University said the incident was an old event and that the certificate was recovered on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

According to the statement, the certificate was invalid because the graduate’s surname was wrongly written as ABISOYE instead of ABIOYE

Ojo, Lagos state - The management of Lagos State University (LASU) said the viral social media posts about a degree certificate allegedly found at a ‘suya’ spot in Lagos is an old event.

The university clarified that the certificate was invalid because the surname on it was misspelt.

LASU says the the certificate was recovered on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

The school further stated that the certificate was recovered on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, describing the event as old news.

This was contained in a short statement via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Monday, June 3.

“This is old news; please disregard it. The development happened back in 2018 and was properly addressed by the University.”

The post referred to an old statement, which partially reads:

“The ‘certificate’ in question actually exists but was invalidated on 25th February 2013 because the graduate’s surname was wrongly written on the ‘certificate’ as ABISOYE instead of ABIOYE.

“The University had issued another certificate carrying the correct surname and this was collected by the graduate on the 30th of September, 2014.”

“By the University’s standard practice, the invalidated certificate ought to have been shredded immediately after the certificate was re-issued with the correct surname. Obviously, this was not done and by default, the invalidated certificate got into the public space due to improper screening of office waste papers, prior to disposal.”

