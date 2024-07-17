NBTE sets new qualifying exam as condition for polytechnic graduation

Polytechnic students in Nigeria are expected to undergo a “mandatory skills qualification” (MSQ) to graduate

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) said the MSQ is to ensure Nigeria produces diploma holders with real skills

The NBTE executive secretary, Idris Bugaje, described the MSQ policy as a major paradigm shift in polytechnic education

Kaduna state - The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) said polytechnic students must now undergo a “mandatory skills qualification” (MSQ) to graduate.

The NBTE executive secretary, Idris Bugaje, said the policy takes effect from 2024.

According to TheCable, Bugaje stated this while speaking at the board’s head office in Kaduna on Monday, July 15.

He explained that the MSQ is to ensure Nigeria produces diploma holders with real skills.

He described the MSQ policy as a major paradigm shift in polytechnic education.

Bugaje added that principal/chief lecturers must have doctorate degrees under the scheme of service unifying staff recruitment and promotion for all Nigerian polytechnics.

The NBTE boss argued that master’s degrees cannot be the highest academic qualification in the polytechnics, ThisDay reports.

He disclosed that the NSQ was introduced to promote lecturers who are to drive the programme.

He further stated that the new system would eliminate “indolent” academics who had been hiding in polytechnics to avoid doctorate degrees.

“This requirement will additionally make Polytechnic lecturers unique, having both academics and hands-on skills.

“The 2024 scheme is a revolutionary document with its recognition of HND holders for the first time, as Graduate Assistants like their university counterparts in our polytechnics.”

Polytechnic move to replace HND with Bachelor degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rectors and Provosts of polytechnics across Nigeria met on Tuesday, May 21 to debate discrimination of HND holders.

The meeting will avail the reactor opportunity to also debate the proposal to replace the HND programme with Bachelor of Technology.

It is also to renew the call on the federal government to assent to the bill seeking the removal of the dichotomy between a Bachelor's degree and HND.

