Every year, the British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Education organise the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award (BROCLA)

Legit.ng reports that the award is meant to celebrate and reward the exceptional performance of Nigerian learners in various Cambridge examinations conducted by the British Council

One of the outstanding students from different institutions who recently emerged victorious in Sociology in Nigeria is Adedigba Temilola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Lekki, Lagos state - Adedigba Michelle Temilola, a student of Caleb British International School, has reportedly obtained the best result at the 2023 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) in Sociology in Nigeria.

Abimbola Olulesi, the director of public relations of Caleb Group of Schools, cited a release from the 2024 edition of the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards (BROCLA), which he said recognised Temilola.

Cambridge programmes and qualifications helped learners reach their potential and instill a lifelong love of learning and passion for discovery. Photo credit: @BritishCouncil

Source: UGC

The awardee will be presented with her award in Sociology for her outstanding performance at the Cambridge IGCSE 2023. Other top performers in Nigeria and worldwide will also be recognised.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng reports that the ceremony is slated for the first week of July at The Civic Center in Lagos.

IGCSE feat: Caleb school's principal reacts

Reacting to Temilola's achievement, the school's principal, Mrs. Omoluabi-Okechukwu, explained that one of the factors that contributed to the young woman's success in the IGCSE is the usage of a curriculum that "combines the best of British and Nigerian education systems".

Furthermore, Omoluabi-Okechukwu stated that the school is focused on core subjects.

She vowed that Caleb British International School will continue to "uphold excellence" in academics, coupled with sound character and moral training.

Omoluabi-Okechukwu said:

“This award will only challenge us to go the extra mile and be the best in every area, not just in academics."

IGCSE: My emergence as world best shocking, student

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl who emerged as top among millions of students worldwide has shared her story of winning the prestigious British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Award.

Mmesoma Okonkwo, a student of Chrisland School in Lagos state, received the award for her excellent performance in the Cambridge IGCSE English language exam.

Source: Legit.ng