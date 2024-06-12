Legit.ng’s Head of Entertainment desk, Olusola Sanusi has been unveiled alongside notable industry names, as a jury member for the fourth edition of the Trendupp Awards 2024

She will join a premium lineup of celebrities and industry professionals like Denrele Edun, Do2dtun, Adaora Mbelu (Lumina), Busola Tejumola, Aisha Adamu Augie, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, and Yinka Adebayo as distinguished jurors for this year’s edition

Olusola will be bringing a unique perspective and knowledge of many years of entertainment journalism to contribute to a well-rounded winners selection process

Olusola Sanusi of Legit.ng, unveiled as Trendupp Awards Juror

Source: Original

Legit.ng’s Head of Entertainment desk, Olusola Sanusi has been unveiled alongside 7 other celebrities and industry professionals as the new jurors of the Trendupp Awards 2024. Olusola brings aboard over two decades of the entertainment industry knowledge in joining the decision-making process for winners selection in this year’s edition of the award ceremony.

Olusola who is an astute and award-winning entertainment and lifestyle journalist, currently heads the Entertainment desk at Legit.ng and has notable awards and nominations including being a finalist at the 2005 Celebrity Media Awards, receiving the 2012 Mother Drum Golden Awards Entertainment Writer Recognition, among others.

Excited about her selection, Olusola thanked the organizers of the awards platform for trusting in her capabilities and the reputation of the company she represents, Legit.ng, which reflected in their decision to include her in their exclusive line-up of credible jurors.

“I do not take my selection as a juror for Trendupp Awards 2024 for granted. I am particularly pleased that more awards platforms that recognize entertainers are ensuring the inclusion of entertainment media experts known for their credibility and industry know-how in their winner selection process.

I can’t but emphasize the importance of the media in events like this. We have seen it all and have seen the landscape change over the decades, so it is safe to admit that we do know what is required in determining who wears the crown.”

Also on the jury are entertainment industry celebrities like Denrele Edun, TV Personality; Oladotun ‘Do2dtun’ Ojuolape, Media Personality; and industry professionals like Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, Multichoice Nigeria Limited; Aisha Adamu Augie, Nigerian Photographer & Filmmaker; Yinka Adebayo, Group Executive Director, OMG WeCA; and Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications & Public Affairs Manager, West Africa at Google.

Sola Sanusi currently heads the Entertainment desk at Legit.ng. In 2020, she was honored with the GMEM Outstanding Achievements in Entertainment Desk Management award. In 2022, she won the GMEM Outstanding Managerial Skills award and the 2023, Outstanding Newsroom Mentor of the Year Certificate of Excellence.

About Trendupp Awards 2024

Trendupp Awards is the first-ever Influencer and Content Creators Awards in Nigeria & Africa. It seeks to recognize and celebrate the efforts of creatives, content creators, influencers, brands and organizations who have contributed immensely to the social media space in Nigeria.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content, and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa.

Annually themed “The Force of Influence,” Trendupp Awards is focused on recognising content creators, influencers and brands who have impacted the social media community through creative content, disruptive movements, collaborations & campaigns via Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of Legit, a holding operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named the Best News Website at the 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

Source: Legit.ng