FCT, Abuja - The Italian government is offering scholarships to 15 Nigerian students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Federal Scholarship Board announced this in a statement on Friday, May 31.

The nine-month scholarship is for postgraduate studies in Italian universities and research centers, with one of the slots reserved for international relations in memory of late Ambassador Luca Athanasius.

Italian scholarship: Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the master's degree programme must be under 28 years old, have a good bachelor's degree, and meet the university's entry requirements.

PhD applicants must be under 30 years old, have a good bachelor's and master's degree, and meet the university's academic qualifications.

Italian scholarship: How to apply

All applicants are required to provide an admission letter from an Italian university.

The application deadline is June 14, 2024, and interested students can apply here: http://studyinitaly.esteri.it.

Successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of 1,000 Euros, disbursed quarterly.

Nigerian reacts to Italian govt scholarship offers

Emeka, @SamuelAlalama, said on X:

"I'm eligible. But I know say Una go don get people wey dey una mind. Make una no stress me."

Asaph Chijindum, @asaphchijindum, said:

"Imagine criteria, 28 yrs and 30yrs. Abeg make una rest."

Mr A, @iamtimilehin, said:

"I don’t think there should be any age restrictions."

