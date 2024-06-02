Global site navigation

Apply Now: Italian Government Offers Scholarships to Nigerian Students, Gives Deadline
Education

Apply Now: Italian Government Offers Scholarships to Nigerian Students, Gives Deadline

by  Nurudeen Lawal 2 min read
  • The Italian government is offering scholarships to 15 Nigerian students for postgraduate studies in Italian universities and research centres for the 2024/2025 academic session
  • The application deadline is June 14, 2024, and interested students can apply at http://studyinitaly.esteri.it
  • All successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of 1,000 Euros, which will be disbursed quarterly

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Italian government is offering scholarships to 15 Nigerian students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian Federal Scholarship Board announced this in a statement on Friday, May 31.

Italian govt scholarship for Nigerians
The Italian government has invited Nigerian students for scholarships. Photo credit: Lori Van Buren/Albany Times Union, Note: For illustrative purpose only
Source: Getty Images

The nine-month scholarship is for postgraduate studies in Italian universities and research centers, with one of the slots reserved for international relations in memory of late Ambassador Luca Athanasius.

Italian scholarship: Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the master's degree programme must be under 28 years old, have a good bachelor's degree, and meet the university's entry requirements.

PhD applicants must be under 30 years old, have a good bachelor's and master's degree, and meet the university's academic qualifications.

Italian scholarship: How to apply

All applicants are required to provide an admission letter from an Italian university.

The application deadline is June 14, 2024, and interested students can apply here: http://studyinitaly.esteri.it.

Successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of 1,000 Euros, disbursed quarterly.

Nigerian reacts to Italian govt scholarship offers

Emeka, @SamuelAlalama, said on X:

"I'm eligible. But I know say Una go don get people wey dey una mind. Make una no stress me."

Asaph Chijindum, @asaphchijindum, said:

"Imagine criteria, 28 yrs and 30yrs. Abeg make una rest."

Mr A, @iamtimilehin, said:

"I don’t think there should be any age restrictions."

Slovakia invites Nigerians, others for fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, the government of Slovakia also recently invited interested and qualified Nigerians and other international students to apply for its 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Programme.

The programme supports the mobility of international students, PhD students, university teachers, researchers and artists for scholarship.The scholarship is for postgraduate programmes (Masters and PhD), and it covers living costs and travelling allowance.

