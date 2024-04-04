Nigerian students and other foreigners have the opportunity to pursue their higher education in Slovakia on scholarships

Registration for the 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Programme is ongoing for international students

The postgraduate scholarship programmes (Masters and PhD) cover living costs and travelling allowance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Slovakia - The government of Slovakia is inviting interested and qualified Nigerians and other international students to apply for its 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Programme.

The programme supports the mobility of international students, PhD students, university teachers, researchers and artists for scholarship.

Slovakia scholarship covers living cost and travelling allowance

Source: Getty Images

Those qualified to apply

The scholarship is for postgraduate programmes (Masters and PhD) and it covers living costs and travelling allowance.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Application Deadline

The registration process has commenced and submission of applications by interested applicants will close on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The scholarship applications are submitted online at www.scholarships.sk.

Eligible applicants

According to the scholarship programme website, the eligibility status of applicants must include:

1. University students outside Slovakia

2. Masters students or students who at the time of the application deadline have already completed at least 2.5 years of their university studies

3. Students will be on a study stay in Slovakia during their higher education outside Slovakia

This category does not apply to doctoral (PhD) studies (or their equivalent).

Cost of living

Monthly allowances given to successful applicants are as follows:

A. University student of the second level of higher education (master's students)- 620 EUR

B. PhD student - 1025,50 EUR

C. University teacher/researcher/artist:

Without PhD degree (or its equivalent) and at the same time less than 4 years of work experience - 1025,50 EUR

With PhD degree (or its equivalent) and at the same time less than 10 years of work experience - 1 370 EUR

With PhD degree (or its equivalent) and at the same time more than 10 years of work experience - 1 470 EUR

Travel grant

The travel grant is determined by the distance of the journey embarked by the students.

"Distance Calculator", provided by the European Commission for Erasmus is used to calculate the distance

• Distance up to 200 km – 0 €,

• Distance more than 200 km, max. 300 km – 50 €,

• Distance more than 300 km, max. 500 km – 100 €,

• Distance more than 500 km, max. 1 000 km – 250 €,

• Distance more than 1,000 km, max.2 000 km – 350 €,

• Distance more than 2,000 km, max.3 000 km – 500 €,

• Distance more than 3 000 km, max. 5 000 km – 750 €,

• Distance more than 5,000 km, max. 7 000 km – 1 100 €,

• Distance more than 7 000 km – 1 500 €.

Kazakhstan invites Nigerians for fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Republic of Kazakhstan is calling on foreign students to apply for fully-funded scholarships into Bachelor, Master and PhD educational programmes.

The scholarship allocation covers 490 Bachelor's degree programs, 50 Master's degree programs and 10 for a PhD degree programs.

Source: Legit.ng