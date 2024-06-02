David Akinwumi, a law student and Secretary of the LASU SDG Youth Club, emerged as the overall best winner at a National Inter Faculty Competition organised by Redeemers University

The competition focused on the legal and ethical implications of emerging technology and featured students from law faculties across Nigerian universities

The winner, Akinwumi, attributed his success to the training he received from the LASU Centre for SDGs

Lagos, Nigeria - David Akinwumi, a law student and Secretary of the Lagos State University (LASU) SDG Youth Club, has emerged as the overall best winner at a National Inter Faculty Competition.

A statement released by LASU indicates that the competition was organised by Redeemers University, Osun state.

The competition, held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, focused on the legal and ethical implications of emerging technology and featured students from law faculties across Nigerian universities.

LASU: Akinwumi shares secret to success

Akinwumi attributed his success to the training he received from the LASU Centre for SDGs.

He was pictured presenting his trophy to Professor Tayo Ajayi, Director of LASU-SDG, at the SDG Office.

Olaniyi Mubaraq emerges as LASU's best graduating student

Meanwhile, Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale has emerged as the overall best-graduating student of the Department of Accounting Education at Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The institution disclosed this in a post on its website on Thursday, May 30 and noted he graduated with a 4.98 CGPA.

"Introducing our Best Graduating Student for the 2023/2024 Academic Session - OLANIYI Mubaraq Olawale from the Department of Accounting Education with CGPA: 4.98 "Peerless," the university announced.

LASU 27th convocation: 153 bag first class

In a related development, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed that 153 out of the 8,670 students graduating during the 27th convocation ceremony of LASU made the first class.

In a chat with journalists on Thursday at the main campus of the university in Ojo, Lagos, she added that 98 doctoral degree holders would also graduate.

The VC also added that for Masters, Olaitan Aminat Damilola with a CGPA of 4.78 (Educational Management) is the best graduating student for 2022/2023 in this year’s ceremony.

