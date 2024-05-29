The Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its 2024 Global 2000 Universities list

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, was ranked in the top 8.5% after emerging as the 52nd-best university in Africa

The Lagos-based federal university was ranked 1774 out of 20966 in the world, putting it in the top 8.5% of the world

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, has been ranked in the top 8.5% of universities in the world.

This is according to the 2024 Global 2000 List by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR).

UNILAG is the 52nd best university in Africa and 1774 in the world Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG ranks 52nd in Africa

According to the CWUR, UNILAG is the 52nd best university in Africa and 1774 out of 20966 in the world, putting it in the top 8.5% in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was disclosed via the federal university X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilagNigeria on Wednesday, May 28.

UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, congratulated the university community on achieving this feat.

According to the statement, CWUR used indicators grouped into four key pillars to determine the world university ranking.

The 4 key pillars of World University Rankings

Education was measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have earned significant academic achievements, relative to its size (25%) Employability was measured by the number of its alumni who have held top executive positions in the largest global companies, relative to the size of the university (25%) Faculty was measured by the number of faculty members who have received top academic distinctions (10%), and Research counted for 40% and includes four criteria:

Research output which was measured by the total number of research articles (10%)

High-quality publications which were measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals (10%)

The influence was measured by the number of research articles published in highly- influential journals (10%) and

Citations which was measured by the number of highly cited research articles (10%).

List of top 15 best universities in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Times Higher Education (THE) released the 2024 edition of its Nigerian university rankings, which this year rates over 35 Nigerian universities.

The British magazine said it used carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three vital areas: teaching, research, and societal impact.

Per a recent report by University World News, the Nigerian list is led by Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, while the University of Ibadan (UI), is second, and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state, emerged third.

Source: Legit.ng