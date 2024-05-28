Some pupils of the University of Lagos Staff School Pupils excelled in the just concluded International School Entrance Exams

10 students emerged as best scorers and their results shared on the school's website have impressed many

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, OON, congratulated the pupils for their "sterling performance" and encouraged them to aspire for greatness

Pupils of the University of Lagos Staff School have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess by clinching top positions in the entrance examinations in the International School, University of Lagos International School, University of Lagos (ISL).

The brilliant students of the UNILAG Staff School and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa. Photo credit: @UnilagNigeria

The brilliant pupils secured three (3) out of the top five positions with their performance and seven out of the top ten spots, reaffirming the adage that says "the morning shows the day."

This was made known in a post shared on the website of the school via its X page and sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 28.

The school's management tweeted:

"Pupils of the University of Lagos Staff School have again proven the truism that the Morning shows the Day, with their sterling performance in the Entrance Examinations in the International School, University of Lagos (ISL)."

The breakdown of the results of top 3 highest scorers:

1. Ekejiuba Oluchi - 91%

2. Olaniyan Mutmainah - 91%

3. Longe Abdulwahab - 91%

Breakdown of results of top 7 highest scorers:

1. Sunmonu Wuraola - 90%

2. Otunikan Oluwadarasimi - 87%

3. Oseghale Ehimen - 87%

4. Ekwere Abasiofanama - 86%

5. Ifezue Blossom - 86%

6. Bakare Abdulrafiu - 86%

7. Adeleye Abubakar - 86%

Reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, OON, congratulated the youngsters who emerged as top performers in the entrance examinations and encouraged them do more in their pursuit of excellence.

