Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) on Friday, May 24, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his "unwavering commitment to education and youth empowerment in the country".

MAPAMA made the commendation as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) student loan application portal went live on Friday, May 24.

The association in a press statement, signed by its national spokesperson, Moruf Kazeem, obtained by Legit.ng, declared that NELFUND is more than a loan, "but a beacon of hope".

Kazeem therefore urged Nigerians to rally behind the initiative, celebrate its launch, and "join in the move to propel Nigeria toward a brighter future".

The MAPAMA spokesman asserted that President Tinubu’s vision for NELFUND "reflects his dedication to providing equal opportunities for all Nigerian students", adding that by actualising the student loan scheme, the Nigerian leader has taken a significant step toward bridging the educational gap and fostering a knowledge-driven society.

Kazeem noted:

"We salute President Tinubu for translating words into action, ensuring that education remains a priority on the national agenda."

Student loan: FG sent warning message

Meanwhile, the MAPAMA representative cautioned the FG that the scheme should not be converted to a political tool, rather, should be made to become a lifeline for aspiring scholars.

He said:

"Let us rise above partisan lines and recognise its transformative potential.

"We urge politicians and stakeholders to refrain from using NELFUND as a bargaining chip. Our students deserve better - unbiased access to quality education".

