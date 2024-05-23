The Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has received 32,000 applications for 1,000 available secondary school teaching positions, necessitating an online examination for all candidates

The Commission, committed to merit-based hiring and high academic standards, ensures inclusivity by accommodating physically challenged applicants and scheduling a later date for visually impaired candidates

Applicants must score at least seventy percent in the ten-minute online test to be considered for employment

The Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has received an overwhelming response to its recent call for applications, with no fewer than 32,000 candidates vying for 1,000 available secondary school teaching positions.

Due to the high volume of interest, TESCOM has announced that it will conduct an online examination for all applicants.

According to Goodluck Akinyomi, the Commission’s spokesperson, the ten-minute online recruitment examination is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

This weeding examination aims to ensure that only the most qualified candidates advance in the selection process, the Guardian reported.

Akinyomi emphasised the Commission's commitment to inclusivity, noting that all applicants, including those who are physically challenged, will participate in the online examination.

However, applicants who are visually impaired will take their examination at a later date to accommodate their specific needs.

Mrs. Morayo Bayo-Philip, the Administrative Secretary of TESCOM, reiterated that the selection process will be based strictly on merit. She assured that the Commission is dedicated to maintaining high academic standards and will not engage in any form of nepotism or favoritism.

"The education of our children is paramount, and we will not compromise the academic standards of our state secondary education system," Bayo-Philip stated. "We are committed to ensuring that only highly qualified applicants with proven integrity are engaged in the teaching service."

Bayo-Philip further mentioned that applicants are expected to score at least seventy percent in the examination to be considered for employment. She advised candidates to log on to the portal using their individual usernames and passwords, which they used during registration, to access the ten-minute online test.

This rigorous selection process reflects TESCOM’s dedication to improving the quality of education in Ondo State by hiring competent and dedicated educators.

