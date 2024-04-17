Charterhouse Lagos, a primary school that charges N42 million per pupil annually has got Nigerians talking

The application fee for parents to register interest in enrolling their children in the elite school is N2 million

A management consultant, Dr Dípò Awójídé, said the school is not for everyone but around 1% of the population

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Lagos state - Charterhouse Lagos has set a new standard by fixing two million naira as the application fee for interested parents who wish to enrol their children in primary school.

Registration has commenced for the September 2024/25 academic session.

Charterhouse Lagos is not for everyone of us but 1% of the population. Photo credit: @OgbeniDipo

Source: Twitter

According to the school’s website, parents are required to complete a comprehensive application form and pay the sum of N2,000,000 as an application fee.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Charterhouse fee is N42 million

Successful applicants are to pay N42 million naira per annum school or 31.5 million for “founding students” who get to enjoy a discount of about N10 million.

An X user, SisiYėmmié.com, @Sisi_Yemmie, who reacted to the fee wondered the kind of impression she must have given for someone to think she can afford that amount.

Charterhouse is not for everybody

A management consultant, Dr Dípò Awójídé, said the school is not for everyone but around 1% of the population.

Suggesting that the N42 million is not much, Awójídé said Charterhouse UK charges £47,535 per year – which is over N60 million.

He stated this via his X handle, @OgbeniDipo

He explained that Charterhouse, which is over 400 years old have trained UK's Royals, Prime Ministers and other leading professionals in their chosen careers.

He said the school is being brought to the Nigerian elites and it is saving the country FX since they charge in Naira.

“I hear Charterhouse is building its first African school in Lagos on 70 hectares of land worth $150 million.”

He added:

“The elite now have the opportunity to send their children to a prestigious UK school, get to see them regularly, and even save on travel tickets.

“Lagos and Nigeria are attracting huge investments, and we should be proud of it. Other African elites would instead send their children to Lagos to be close to family. This investment is a plus for Lagos, Nigeria, and our education system.”

Source: Legit.ng