A media consultant to Charterhouse Lagos has explained why the newly established British primary school charges 42 million per pupil annually

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Charterhouse Lagos is building the same structure they have in the UK

He stated this while reacting to the outrage that followed the two million naira application fee parents are expected to pay before paying the N42m school fee

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos state - Charterhouse Lagos, a newly established British independent educational institution in Ogombo, Lekki, Lagos has been in the news for the past two days.

There was outrage over the N42 million per annum fees charged per pupil (year one to year six) in the primary school.

Consultant says Charterhouse has produced five prime ministers in the UK Photo credit: @OgbeniDipo

Source: Twitter

The school is the first African version of Charterhouse UK in Nigeria and will be built on 70 hectares of land in the Lekki

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Charterhouse, which will commence academic session in Nigeria in September 2024 has been at the forefront of British education for more than 400 years.

Charterhouse has produced 5 prime ministers in the UK

As reported by The Punch, a media consultant to Charterhouse, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the school has produced five prime ministers, and top politicians in the United Kingdom.

“The fee has been institutionalised for over 400 years and has produced five prime ministers, and top politicians in the UK. The Father of George Washington went to Charterhouse and that is the kind of legacy they are bringing to Nigeria.”

Why Charterhouse Lagos is charging N42m

The consultant said Charterhouse Lagos is charging N42m because they are building the same structure they have in the UK.

He explained that more Nigerians are attending Charterhouse UK, hence, the reason to bring it to Nigeria for other African elites from South Africa, Ghana, and others to send their children.

“Charterhouse UK charges similar money and this is an affiliate in Lagos the first Charterhouse in Africa, located in Lagos and they are building the same structure in the UK. So, they have to charge the same thing they charged in the UK.”

25 most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that many people are curious about the most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria. These institutions charge a hefty amount annually and are known for their world-class facilities.

There are multiple rich Nigerian schools located in various parts of the country. These institutions are known for offering academic knowledge, instilling good values and morals, and assisting their students to exploit their talents and natural abilities.

Source: Legit.ng