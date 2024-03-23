The spokesperson for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Fabian Benjamin, has announced the extension of the 2024 Direct Entry registration

Benjamin said JAMB has extended the DE registration by two weeks to enable all candidates register for the examination

According to Benjamin, the DEC registration will no longer close on Thursday, March, 28 but on Thursday, April 11, 2024

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended its 2024 Direct Entry registration by two weeks.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said the extension was to enable all candidates register for the examination.

JAMB said the extension was to enable all candidates register exam Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, March 23, the Vanguard reported.

DE registration will close April 11

With the extension, the 2024 Direct Entry registration will no longer close on Thursday, March 28, 2024 but on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

“This extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates.

“The Board apologises for the inconveniences caused prospective DE candidates and pledges that, going forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.”

As reported by Leadership, explained that the screening measure was put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some Direct Entry candidates.

Benjamin added that JAMB will not compromise on its determination to ensure that candidates with dubious certificates are fish out.

“It is also to be noted that candidates, whose certificate-issuing institution are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests, would not be allowed to register without doing the needful,”

