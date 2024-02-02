There is been a noticeable delay in the deadline for the student loan scheme introduced by Tinubu's government

The government had maintained earlier that all is set for the loan to be accessible by students in January 2024, however, nothing has been heard of it even a few days after January

As of now, students as well as parents, are worried about the development but a top official from the Ministry of Education has called for calm

Nigerian students and parents have been disappointed by the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the delayed launch of the student loan scheme.

This came after assurance from FG that it would commence disbursement of the education loans in January 2024.

The student loan, anticipated as a new chapter in accessible education by indigent students, has been overshadowed by persistent delays, leaving aspiring students and their families uncertain as the government failed to meet the January deadline.

The minister of state for education, Yusuf Sununu, had said the January 2024 date for the take-off of the student loan was still in place.

Sunubu added that a website had already been working for interested Nigerian university students with the requisite criteria, as reported by Premium Times.

However, a recent investigation revealed that neither the website nor a new update had been provided on the subject since the minister made the statement, Leadership reported.

But an official from the Ministry of Education, who pleaded anonymity, said expansion hurdles are the reason behind the delay of the student loan.

Also speaking on the development, the president of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Lucky Emonefe, attributed the delay to the expansion of the loan scheme.

