Apply Now: Yearly Grant Opportunity Surfaces as NNPC, Seplat Announce Undergraduate Scholarship 2024
- Current students of Nigerian federal universities can take advantage of a scholarship opportunity from Seplat in conjunction with the NNPC Limited
- Undergraduates of state universities across the country can also apply, according to a statement seen by Legit.ng
- Legit.ng reports that eligible students must complete and submit an online application form which can be accessed on Seplat's official website
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Seplat joint venture (JV) have announced the start of their 2024 national undergraduate scholarship programme.
According to a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Seplat's official website, the scholarship award is open to "deserving undergraduate students of federal and state universities in Nigeria".
The statement partly reads:
The Seplat JV scholarship scheme is one of Seplat's educational corporate social investment programmes and is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building through the provision of yearly grants to successful applicants to complete their degree education.
NNPP, Seplat scholarship: Who can apply?
Only students studying any of the following courses can apply:
- Economics
- Mechanical engineering
- Accountancy
- Medicine
- Agriculture
- Electrical/Electronic engineering
- Metallurgical engineering
- Architecture
- Environmental studies
- Geology
- Business Administration
- Ophthalmology/Optometry
- Mass Communication
- Computer engineering/Computer science
- Law
- Civil engineering
- Geophysics
- Chemical engineering
- Petroleum engineering
NNPP, Seplat scholarship: Eligibility criteria:
- Have a CGPA of 3.5 and above
- Have at least 5 O'level credit passes (English and Mathematics inclusive) in one sitting
- Be in their second year of study (200 level) and above
NNPP, Seplat scholarship: How to apply
- Eligible students must complete and submit an online application form which can be accessed at www.seplatenergy.com.
- All applicants are expected to have a valid personal email account for ease of communication.
- Applications are subject to Seplat JV scholarship award terms and conditions.
- Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
- Applications open from Friday, March 1 to Friday, March 15, 2024.
FG announces Mauritius scholarship application
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government urged Nigerian students to apply for a scholarship opportunity in Mauritius, which is on until April 19, 2024.
This was announced in a statement by the federal ministry of education, signed by the federal scholarship board management.
The applications call on eligible Nigerians at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels for the 2024 academic year.
