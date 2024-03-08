Current students of Nigerian federal universities can take advantage of a scholarship opportunity from Seplat in conjunction with the NNPC Limited

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Seplat joint venture (JV) have announced the start of their 2024 national undergraduate scholarship programme.

According to a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Seplat's official website, the scholarship award is open to "deserving undergraduate students of federal and state universities in Nigeria".

The statement partly reads:

The Seplat JV scholarship scheme is one of Seplat's educational corporate social investment programmes and is designed to promote educational development and human capacity building through the provision of yearly grants to successful applicants to complete their degree education.

NNPP, Seplat scholarship: Who can apply?

Only students studying any of the following courses can apply:

Economics

Mechanical engineering

Accountancy

Medicine

Agriculture

Electrical/Electronic engineering

Metallurgical engineering

Architecture

Environmental studies

Geology

Business Administration

Ophthalmology/Optometry

Mass Communication

Computer engineering/Computer science

Law

Civil engineering

Geophysics

Chemical engineering

Petroleum engineering

NNPP, Seplat scholarship: Eligibility criteria:

Have a CGPA of 3.5 and above

Have at least 5 O'level credit passes (English and Mathematics inclusive) in one sitting

Be in their second year of study (200 level) and above

NNPP, Seplat scholarship: How to apply

Eligible students must complete and submit an online application form which can be accessed at www.seplatenergy.com.

All applicants are expected to have a valid personal email account for ease of communication.

Applications are subject to Seplat JV scholarship award terms and conditions.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Applications open from Friday, March 1 to Friday, March 15, 2024.

