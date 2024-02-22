The Abia State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) sees nothing wrong with a lecturer and a student marrying each other

This was in response to the viral marriage proposal of a lecturer to a student at the Abia State University, Uturu

Management of the University also confirmed that it was a matter of choice and personal conviction

Uturu, Abia - Abia State University, Uturu's administration and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) responded to a lecturer's recent marriage proposal to a student during a class session.

The incident occurred on February 14, when the lecturer, Wisdom Anucha, surprised many by proposing to his girlfriend in her classroom.

Anucha was photographed kneeling with a ring, proposing to his girlfriend, reportedly an optometry student at the university, while some students observed with enthusiasm and others recorded the moment.

Anucha teaches in the sociology department of the university.

Criticisms

Numerous Nigerians disapproved of the lecturer who proposed to a student during class.

Ada Ujaligwa, a Facebook user, particularly condemned the lecturer's behaviour as unethical.

As quoted by Premium Times, she wrote:

“I think it is very unethical and unprofessional for a lecturer to propose to a student publicly in a classroom surrounded by other students who were awing and videoing the show.”

She stated that had the lecturer acted similarly at a university abroad, he would have faced immediate termination.

ABSU, ASUU reacts

In response to inquiries, Chijioke Nwogu, the university spokesperson, declined to comment, citing that the incident pertained to a private issue.

Nwogu said:

“I think this is a personal matter. I am not in a position to speak about his (the lecturer’s) relationship.”

Likewise, the ASUU leadership at the university stated that the lecturer did not violate the union's principles or university rules.

Chidi Mbah, the ASUU chairperson at the institution, noted that the issue was deliberated upon during a union meeting, during which they determined that the lecturer's actions were not in contravention of any regulations.

Mbah said:

“It (the proposal to the student) is not against our principle. It is a matter of choice,” Mr Mbah stated.

“On the part of the university law, to the best of my knowledge, there is no law that is against that.”

