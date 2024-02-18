UNILAG has said it is aware of a sponsored advertisement on social media inviting members of the public to enroll for “free online courses" in the Lagos-based school

Legit.ng reports that UNILAG, in a statement signed by its management, said the information did not emanate from it

UNILAG said in the event the university decides to do so, "such programmes would be formally announced on our official website"

Yaba, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has said it is not running "free online courses".

UNILAG’s management stated this in a recent statement sighted by Legit.ng.

The federal institution said if it decides to offer free online courses, such programmes would be officially announced via its official website, www.unilag.edu.ng.

UNILAG’s statement reads:

“It has come to the attention of the University of Lagos Management that a sponsored advertisement is being run on social media inviting unassuming individuals to enroll for “free online courses with certificate in Nigeria” at the University of Lagos.

“Management advises the university community and general public to disregard such advertisements as the university is not running the 'free online courses' indicated in the sponsored social media advert.

“Kindly note that in the event that the university decides to do so, such programmes would be formally announced on our official website, www.unilag.edu.ng and shared across our social media pages, @UnilagNigeria.”

