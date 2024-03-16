A leaked circular dated 12th of February 2024, sent from the office of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Benin Republic to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abuja. The document revealed that the government of Benin Republic had majorly passed a vote of confidence in 38 listed universities, and all of which conform with standard practice and are duly accredited. The Nigerian foreign minister was further advised to intimate the Ministry of education on the new development.

Earlier, the NANS president of Benin Republic Ugochukwu Favour stated that "Nigeria's Federal Government Ban On Certificates Affects 15,000 Nigerian Students"

Recall that on the 2nd of January, 2024 the Federal Ministry of Education suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Niger, Togo, and Benin Republic. The suspension was pending the outcome of an investigation that would involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, the affected countries and the ministries responsible for Education in affected neighboring countries. The Department of State Security Services (DSSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) are also involved.

The general expectation is that the Nigerian government would issue an official statement and publish the list of the accredited Private and Public universities or at best invite all stakeholders for dialogue. Instead, announcement to general public has stalled, and it seem like a deliberate attempt to weaken some legitimate players in the sector. The life and career of thousands of Nigerian citizens remain stalled and uncertain, except for students of Maria Abacha University and Islamic University.

It is important for schools to go through the right processes in admitting students, as well as in producing quality graduates. Since the first quarter of year 2018, the federal government announced the blacklisting of some institutions in Benin, Cameron, Ghana, and Togo; as a measure of curbing the sales of fake degrees. However, it has not ended. Universities in Nigeria are guilty of same crime as other countries. Yet the fight against such corruption in the education system seems to be a chess game.

Source: Legit.ng