A first-class graduate from Nile University of Nigeria has explained how he secured scholarships for his undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

Jameswilliams Chiahukamnanya Gabriel said he scored over 300 in UTME and had six A's in his WASSCE

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the best-graduating student in Economics said he was awarded a postgraduate scholarship on his convocation day

FCT, Abuja - 21-year-old Jameswilliams Chiahukamnanya Gabriel has narrated how he secured a scholarship for his undergraduate and master’s degree programmes at Nile University, Abuja.

The first-class graduate of Economics disclosed that a Public Relations Officer from Nile University visited his secondary school when he learned about the scholarship and its requirements.

Jameswilliams says he secured his undergraduate scholarship by scoring over 300 in UTME and 6 A's in WASSCE Photo Credit: Jameswilliams Kamnanya Gabriel

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Jameswilliams said:

“A Nile University PR officer came to Deeper Life High School, Calabar Campus to pitch the University to us. In the brochure he shared, the scholarship requirement was laid out.

"In the brochure, I found out that, as of then in 2019, for courses other than medicine and law, the criteria for a full-tuition scholarship in the University was having at least 300 in UTME and 4As in WASSCE.

"At the time I already had 300+ in UTME, so, I knew that I had to go all in my WASSCE preparation to meet the criteria. So, I gave my WASSCE a really good shot and hoped for the best.

"Months later, our WASSCE results were released. I found out that I had 6As which meant that I was eligible to apply for the scholarship.

“After several deliberations between my parent and I, we decided to apply for the scholarship and we got it. “

Speaking further, he said the scholarship for his postgraduate programme (which he is yet to commence) came as a result of his outstanding academic feat during his four years in the school.

"I just knew, however, that the best-graduating students usually got convocation prizes and sometimes, those include scholarships for postgraduate studies.

"Against that backdrop, my motivation from the get-go was to make the most of every semester. At least, that way, if by any chance there was a scholarship prize, I’d be well-positioned to appropriate it. Undoubtedly, that served as an added motivation. More so because as a firsthand enjoyer of an undergraduate scholarship, I understood how much of an economic relief that was to my parents who have to cater for my siblings.

"Now, due to the uncertainty that clouded the criteria, up until the convocation day, I never really knew what to expect.

"That consequently meant that like everyone else in the hall that day, I got to know that among other awards, I was a recipient of the postgraduate scholarship when my name was mentioned to come on stage and get the award letter."

“I cried when I scored 305 in UTME”: Jameswilliams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jameswilliams graduated with a 4.95 CGPA to emerge as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Economics. He was also the overall Best Graduating Student (First Runner-Up) and Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he explained that he decided to give his academic journey his best shot because he wanted to justify the privilege and resources invested in him rather than be a traitor.

