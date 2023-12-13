Gudum Hausawa Primary School, located in the suburb of the Bauchi metropolis, has gotten a block of two classrooms

Bauchi state - A serving corps member, Rahila Garba, has come to the rescue of pupils and teachers of Gudum Hausawa Primary School and put a smile on their faces by constructing a block of two classrooms in the school located in the suburb of the Bauchi metropolis.

Garba said she decided to embark on the project because pupils were learning under trees and sitting on bare ground.

According to The Punch, she stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the project on Tuesday, December 12.

“At the time I was posted here for my primary assignment, I discovered the need for more classrooms and the learning environment was not conducive for the pupils and the management of the school, even the structures were dilapidated and needed urgent renovation as most students received lectures under the trees.

“It was this horrible experience that gave birth to the idea for the construction of additional classrooms. Though at first, it was not an easy one to bring this idea to life considering my financial capability, but I was determined and so passionate to see that this project is put to life.”

As reported by the Guardian, the corps member called on the state government and well-to-do individuals to help in providing the N3.5m school with chairs and other furniture.

