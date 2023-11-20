The French Embassy in Nigeria is inviting applications from those who want to study in France under a scholarship

Information published on the website of Campus France indicates that applications for the scholarship end on December 15

The masters scholarship is fully funded and is open to Nigerians under the age of 35 and who are interested in the fields of environment and risk management

The French Embassy in Nigeria has called on interested Nigerians to apply for a scholarship to study in France.

The fully-funded scholarship is for Nigerian students who are interested in acquiring a masters degree in a higher institution in France.

The French Embassy invite Nigerians to apply for masters scholarship. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeopleImages, Aaron Foster and Liubomyr Vorona. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Also, the scholarship program is open to young people under the age of 35 and who are interested in the fields of environment and risk management.

A statement shared by Campus France indicates that applications for the scholarship would terminate on December 15.

Successful applicants would receive funding and support to enable them to travel to France visa-free and study for two years. The application portal has opened.

Part of the statement reads:

"Following the great success of the first edition launched in March 2023, the Embassy of France in Nigeria is renewing its scholarship program to finance a Master’s degree in a French public high education establishment for the academic year 2024/2025. Five grants will be awarded to the laureates wanting to pursue studies related to Environment and Risk Management. The deadline to submit your application is set on December 15th 2023.

"This program is funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the French Ministry for Higher Education and Research, and implemented by the French Embassy and Campus France Nigeria."

Cherry Christie, a social media user, also shared the good news on Twitter.

See her post below:

Social media reactions as French Embassy invites applications for scholarship

@lizkid_loner asked:

"I’m in Ghana with HND in Electrical Engineering, is there any opportunity for me to further my education?"

@AdeAdegbokiki said:

"Thank you as always miss Cherry."

