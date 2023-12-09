FCT, Abuja - In commemoration of World Human Rights Day, there is an urgent call for Nigeria to tackle its education crisis.

The FlexiSAF Foundation, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman and other stakeholders made this appeal at the “Walk for Education” event staged in Abuja on Saturday, December 9.

The minister of education and other stakeholders agreed that urgent action must be taken to restore the educational sector. Photo Credit: FlexiSAF

The event in its third edition was themed, “2030 on the Horizon: Naija’s Journey to Achieving SDG 4.”

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the foundation said:

“The Walk for Education is a fitness and advocacy walk aimed at advocating for every child’s right to education and calling the attention of the government and relevant education stakeholders to prioritize education.

“This initiative is a testament to the FlexiSAF Foundation’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that no child is deprived of the opportunity to learn and reach their potential through quality education.”

The foundation said the theme for the year “underscores the urgency of tackling Nigeria’s education crisis, which currently bears the unfortunate distinction of having the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.”

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), who also served as the “Digital Face” of the Walk; the Honorable Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who was represented by the Director Special Duties, Mr Zubairu Abdullahi, as the “Chairman of the Occasion;” the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, who was represented by his special adviser, Dr. Clarisse Ujam, as the “Special Guest of Honor;” the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Dr. Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku and a host of other top dignitaries.

