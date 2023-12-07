The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state, has bowed to pressure from the institution's student union to reduce tuition fees

The initial fees, previously ranging between N138,240 and N254,640 for fresh students and N69,360 and N103,560 for returning students, have now been reduced

The president of the university's student union, Ologundudu, has reacted to the new development

Ilorin, Kwara state - The University of Ilorin has announced a reduction in fees for the 2022/2023 academic session as academic activities resume.

The management, led by Prof Abayomi Omotesho, the deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), made the announcement following discussions with the students’ union, headed by President Joseph Ologundudu.

UNILORIN has slashed its tuition fees after complaints from students. Photo credit: @UnilorinNGR

Source: Twitter

Revised UNILORIN undergraduate tuition fees. Credit: X/@UnilorinNGR

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

New UNILORIN Tuition fee structure

The revised fees, differing by course, now stand between N114,720 and N215,820 for new students and N52,700 and N91,430 for returning students, according to the institution official's account on X.

This adjustment represents a reduction from the previous rates, initially ranging from N138,240 to N254,640 for new students and N69,360 to N103,560 for returning students, depending on their chosen courses.

The revised charges were announced on November 28, after the release of the initial fees on November 24, across the university's official social media channels.

President Ologundudu expressed gratitude to the university management for the considerate adjustment of fees.

Nigerians react to the slashed tuition fees

Comment on Twitter (now known as X), @dgreatoom said:

Better by far! This is great and nice development

@sadeeqvoice reacted:

So you didn't give it a thorough thought before the first release

@paragon_tweets said:

What's the difference?

@alkhaleefah1 posted:

Returning used to pay 24k and some look little change, now you multiplied over 270% . There's God.

@adewale_ibk commended the university:

Thank you, my Alma Mata.

@SAMUEL_BOBO1 said:

Thanks! But it's still much oo for freshers

Unilorin announces new undergraduate tuition fees

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported the University of Ilorin's management announcing an unprecedented increase in undergraduate fees.

This announcement, sparking discussions among Nigerians, faced rejection from the institution's student leader, President Ologundudu, who had pledged to battle for the fee's reversal.

Source: Legit.ng