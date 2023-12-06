The Police in Bauchi state have disclosed that the 500-level Geology student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) died while defending his girlfriend

According to the police, the final-year student, identified as Joseph Agabaidu, was trying to rescue his girlfriend's bag from the assailant when he was stabbed

It was earlier reported that his death led to a protest by the students of the university to call the attention of the university management and government to the level of insecurity in the area

Bauchi, Bauchi - The 500-level Geology student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, who was stabbed by some assailants and later died in the hospital, was said to be defending his girlfriend when the incident happened.

According to The Punch, the Bauchi state police command revealed on Wednesday, December 6, that the student was trying to retrieve the handbag of his girlfriend from the assailants when he was stabbed.

Bauchi student died while defending girlfriend Photo Credit: ATBU

Profile of Bauchi student stabbed to death

It was earlier reported that Joseph Agabaidu, a final year student of Geology, was stabbed by some assailants who were trying to steal his phone, multiple sources on campus said.

The deceased hails from the Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State but is based in Benue State with his family. He was said to be the eldest son among his four siblings, who were all in ATBU.

According to eyewitnesses, Agabaidu was returning to his hostel around the Yelwan Tudu market in the Yelwa area in Bauchi metropolis at about 7pm on Sunday when the assailant attacked him.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention but he could not survive the knife injuries on him.

His death led to protest among students of the institution at the Yelwa Campus to register their anger about the state of insecurity in and around the campus. They then called for the attention of the government and the university management.

