Once again, the CBN has decided to postpone a meeting of its monetary policy committee

This is the second time since Governor Olayemi Cardoso was nominated to the post in September

The latest decision means that there will be no changes in the various monetary decisions taken under the past leadership of CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Monday (today, November 20, 2023) and Tuesday, November 22, 2023.

This development indicates that Nigerians and economy watchers will have to wait longer to see the policy direction of the new Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso.

Again, Yemi Cardoso-led CBN fails to meet Photo credit: CBN

Source: Facebook

CBN monetary policy meeting

CBN first postponed the MPC meeting when Cardoso was nominated to the post in September, signalling that this would be his first order of business when he took over.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But with almost two months at the helm of affairs, his plans seem to have no direction.

According to Bloomberg, Isa Abdulmumin confirmed that there will be no meeting.

Replying to the journalist's request, Abdulmumin did not give a date for when the next meeting will be held.

He replied in a text message:

"MPC is not holding."

Legit.ng also checked the calendar for the MPC meeting in 2023 and found no scheduled dates for November and December. This suggests that the CBN might not hold another meeting until 2024.

This indicates that the CBN might not hold another meeting till 2024.

What is the Monetary Policy Committee

The Monetary Policy Committee is the highest policy-making committee of CBN with the mandate to review economic and financial conditions in the economy.

The committee also determine appropriate policy stance in the short to medium term, regularly checks the CBN monetary policy framework, and adopts changes when necessary.

It also communicates monetary/financial policy decisions effectively to the public and ensures the credibility of the monetary policy transmission mechanism model.

CBN announces dollar to naira price verification portal

Meanwhile, in another report, it was revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced a new portal that would put an end to malpractices in the foreign exchange market.

The portal was set to go live by the end of August 2023.

The analyst who spoke to Legit.ng explained that the portal could be a game-changer if done correctly.

Source: Legit.ng