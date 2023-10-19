A lawmaker, Abubakar Fulata, has called for salary increments for primary and secondary teachers and university lecturers

Fulata said Nigerian teachers at every level of education should be adequately paid to encourage them to teach

He proposed N250,000, N500,000 for primary and secondary school teachers and N1 million for university lecturers

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on University Education, Abubakar Fulata, has urged the Federal government to increase the salary of primary, secondary and university teachers in the country.

Fulata said no primary school teachers should earn less than N250,000, N500,000 for secondary school teachers and N1 million for university lecturers as monthly remuneration, Daily Nigerian reported.

Reps call for salary increment for Nigerian teachers Photo Credit: House of Reps

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker stated this while speaking at a One-Day National Stakeholders’ Workshop on the Development of a Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2023-2027), in Abuja on Thursday, October 19.

According to Premium Times, he added that it is important to encourage Nigerian teachers by paying them adequately.

“No primary school teacher should earn less than N250,000 in a month, no secondary school teacher should earn less than N500,000 and no university teacher should earn less than 1 million in a month.

“The nation must declare a state of emergency in education. We must commit at least 25 per cent to 30 per cent of our national budget to education.

“It is high time we pay them adequately so that they can teach our children,”

“Reward begins to manifest here on earth”: Tinubu promises teachers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to improve the education system in Nigeria to a global standard.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the promise during the 2023 World Teachers’ Day commemoration at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 5.

In his keynote address titled, “Teacher Appreciation: Nurturing Minds, Changing Lives,” President Tinubu said Nigeria’s future can only be safeguarded by investing in education.

Award-Winning teacher reveals ways to improve education standard in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Cozek Education Consult and Maltina Teacher of the Year 2019, Collins Ezem, has proffered solutions to some critical issues in the educational sector in Nigeria.

Ezem said Nigeria is a nation that has always placed a high value on education as a crucial element of national development and believed the appointment of Professor Tahir Mamman as the new Minister of Education will birth the right policies and actions.

Source: Legit.ng