Social media is abuzz as a young man recounted his experience at the WAEC office in Lagos state

The man took to his X page to narrate how a secretary at the WAEC office made him pay N5,000 to collect his result and still sent him to get puff puff and malt from the given

His tweet went viral as Nigerians began to comment on his post, sharing their experiences in government parastatals

A young man, identified simply as Uncle Charles on X page (formerly Twitter), has narrated how he went to apply for a statement of result 10 years ago at the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Office in Yaba, Lagos State.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: WAEC, Zoran Milich (GettyImages)

Source: Getty Images

In his tweet shared on Tuesday, October 24, which has now gone viral, he disclosed that the secretary he met made him pay N5,000 to collect the document or wait for two months.

According to Charles, the secretary went on to explain that the N5,000 is the legit process and she also wants to use the money to shake her body small".

Not stopping there, the X user hinted that the secretary then deduced N500 from the bribe he gave her and sent him to help her get puff puff and malt across the road, and this got many talking online.

His tweet reads:

"10 years ago, I walked into Yaba WAEC office at 9:10a.m. to apply for my statement of result to send to a school in US. I needed it urgently and asked for expedited service. I was told I have to go meet the secretary.

"The secretary told me bluntly that it would take two months even if I expedited and send with FedEx. I asked her why, she said that’s the process except I want to shake body small. It would cost me N5,000. Such a cancerous society, I had no other option.

"Counted the N5,000 and gave it to her. This lady legit counted the money, took out N500 and asked me to help her buy puff puff and malt across the road. Ah! Me! with my own money. Never been furious and helpless in my life. I went and got her the malt and puff puff."

Nigerians react as man shares ordeal in the hands of WAEC official

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of the X user and reacted to the development.

@ambivert30 tweeted:

"Anytime I need to do something with a Nigerian government parastatal, I'm already crying ."

@AdewumiPrecio11 tweeted:

"I am in that shoe now i want to collect my neco certificate now i was told ot can't be found and i have never gone there to collect it, they found all their register they could not find where i sign that it has not been collected Nigeria is a m.... May God help us."

@IkeokwuChidozie tweeted:

"Do you know it's now the 4month and I've not gotten any notification as regards my transcript."

@vobb_atlas tweeted:

"Sigh. Immigration office made sure to collect 50K from someone I know who had to go to Nigeria for quick business. Those people are terrible."

@Silvereddie101 tweeted:

"Na only puff puff u buy u de cry , be like them never give u file make u summit for another office go buy pure water. Then they go out and do meeting, u have to wait like 2 hrs and later they come back and focus on gist and you have to shout to be heard."

Source: Legit.ng