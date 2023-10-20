President Bola Tinubu has approved a partial waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” order invoked against ASUU members

Tinubu used the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy to approve the payment of withheld four-month salaries

Eight months' salaries of ASUU members were withheld following their months of industrial action in 2022.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the payment of withheld four-month salaries to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

The approval is a partial waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” order invoked against the ASUU members for their eight months of industrial action in 2022, The Nation reported.

Tinubu approves payment of four months of withheld salaries to ASUU members Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, October 20.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ngelale said the approval was given on a Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy and will see the university lecturers receiving salaries of four months out of eight.

“Invoking the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy, President Bola Tinubu has approved the partial waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” Order that was instituted against striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) following the commencement of their eight-month industrial action which began on February 14, 2022, and was terminated on October 17, 2022.

“In view of his determination to mitigate the difficulties being felt during the implementation of key economic reforms in the country, as well as his recognition of the faithful implementation of terms which were agreed upon during the fruitful deliberations between ASUU and the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the grant of an exceptional last waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” Order on ASUU, which will allow for the previously striking members of ASUU to receive four (4) months of salary accruals out of the eight months of salary which was withheld during the eight-month industrial action undertaken by the union.

“The president has directed the grant of the waiver with a mandatory requirement that the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment must secure a Document of Understanding (DoU) establishing that this exceptional waiver granted by the President will be the last one to be granted to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and all other Education Sector Unions.”

ASUU drags Tinubu over funding of universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ASUU kicked against the move by the Tinubu-led federal government to withdraw from funding federal universities in the country.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the union, who sent the warning on Thursday, September 14, while appearing in an interview on Channels Television, said it is illegal for the federal government to stop funding federal institutions.

Source: Legit.ng