Sokoto, Sokoto - The Usmanu Dan Fodio University management in Sokoto State has denied the report that some bandits attacked its campus on Sunday, October 1.

In a statement to clarify the incident on Tuesday, October 3, the university's management said the attack was a robbery case and not banditry as reported, Leadership reported.

UDUS VC clarifies report of bandits' attack on university

Professor Lawal Bilbis, the vice-chancellor of the institution, at a press conference at his office, said the speculation was contrary to what happened, adding that bandits did not attack the university.

Professor Bilbis then called on the university community and parents to remain calm, adding that there was no cause for alarm over the security of lives of the students of the institution.

The vice-chancellor tendered his appreciation to journalists for their on-the-spot assessment of the situation, adding that it would douse the ongoing tension that was being spread on social media.

How armed robbers attack UDUS

He said he was informed about the incident by the university security officials and that he had to visit the scene of the attack at about 11 pm of the same day. From his observation, what happened was a robbery case and not banditry.

The professor said:

“They took two cartons of Maltina drinks and eight phones of students which were being charged in some of the shops at the mart."

