Former President Muhammadu Buhari established some federal universities across the country while in office between 2015-2023.

The categories of the universities cut across science and technology, health and medical, agriculture, etc.

Nigerian Army University, Nigerian Maritime University, other federal universities established by Buhari’s administration Photo Credits: Muhammadu Buhari/NUC

Source: Facebook

The military was not left out as the Nigerian Army, Air Force and Navy also established universities in their base.

List of Federal Universities Established by Buhari

According to the NUC website, below are the eleven federal universities established during the administration of former President Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerian Maritime University

Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, was established in 2018. The university is located in Warri South-West Local Government area of Delta State. Prof. Emmanuel Adigio is the vice-chancellor of the institution.

Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna

Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna was also established in 2018. As the name implies, the university is under the Nigerian Air Force and Prof. Mohammed Dauda is the vice chancellor.

Nigerian Army University, Biu

Nigerian Army University, Biu, was established in 2020. The military university is located in Biu LGA in southern Borno State. Prof. Kyari Mohammed is the vice-chancellor.

Federal University of Health Technology, Otukpo

Federal University of Health Technology, Otukpo, is located in Otukpo local government area of Benue State. The specialized university was established in 2020 and the vice-chancellor is Prof. Innocent Ujah.

Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru

Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, is located in Kebbi State. Prof Musa Isiyaku Ahmed is the vice chancellor and it was established in 2021.

Federal University of Technology, Babura

Federal University of Technology, Babura, is located in Babura a Local Government Area in the north of Jigawa State. The university was established in 2021 and Prof. Sabo I Birnin-kudu is the vice chancellor.

Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi

Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi, is located in the Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State. The vice chancellor of the university is Prof. Leo Daniel. The university was established in 2021

Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare

Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, is situated in the headquarters of the Katagum division in Bauchi State. The VC of the institution is Prof. Bala Audu. The university was established in 2021.

Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun

Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, is situated in Ila LGA of Osun State. Prof Akeem Olawale Lasisi is the vice-chancellor of the university. 2021 was the year the university was established.

David Nweze Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences

David Nweze Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, is situated at Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi. The university was established in 2022 by the Ebonyi state government but was later handed over to the federal government. Prof. Jesse Uneke is the vice chancellor

Admiralty University Ibusa

Admiralty University Ibusa is another military university in Nigeria. The university is situated at Oshimili North Local Government of Delta State. It is the the youngest university, established in 2023 and the VC is Prof. Paul Omaji.

List of top 10 universities in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.

Source: Legit.ng