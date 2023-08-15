The management of the University of Ibadan has issued a communique on the new working schedule for workers

As contained in the communique signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, G.O Saliu, workers of the institution will now work three days per week

The management's reason was the recent removal of fuel subsidies and the inflation of transportation and fuel price

Oyo, Ibadan - Following the recent hike in petrol prices and fuel subsidy saga, the management of the University of Ibadan has announced a temporary schedule for resumption for workers.

This development was made known in a communique released on the school website on Monday, August 14.

The management of the University of Ibadan said the temporal working schedule is subject to review if situations improve. Photo Credit: University of Ibadan

As contained in the communique, the management announced that staff members will now work three days weekly on a rotational basis as approved in a Senate meeting on Thursday, August 3.

Staff on essential duties exempted from temporal work schedule - UI management

The communique reads:

"The astronomical increase in the fuel pump price occasioned by the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government has imposed huge economic difficulties on the generality of Nigerians. Salary earners who have to commute to work every working day are faced with an aggravation of the condition, given the attendant hike in the transport fare and cost of living.

"After a careful consideration of the situation, the University Management recommended a temporary work schedule adjustment for members of staff, which Senate at its meeting of Thursday, 03 August, 2023 considered and approved. Accordingly, members of staff are now expected to work on site for three (3) days in rotation per week, with effect from Monday, 14 August, 2023. It should, however, be noted that those on essential duties are exempted from this adjustment."

The management urged workers to maximise the temporary work schedule and maintain the corporation to adhere smoothly to the rotational working pattern during this period.

It was also gathered that the temporal working schedule is subjected to review if the situation improves in the long run.

