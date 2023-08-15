List of WAEC Students Who Got At Least 90% A1 Parallel in 2023 WASSCE
- 2023 WAEC results have shown that excellent lives among many young Nigerians who are seeking admission
- So far, some WAEC candidates have performed excellently well, with one getting A1 parallels in all his nine subjects
- However, there are some other students who have got no less than eight As, including Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh, the highest scorer of JAMB
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been released, and some candidates have amazing and excellent results.
Some of the WAEC students got As all through their results, while some have one or two Bs in the results that have appeared online so far.
Below is the list of the candidates:
Isa Salmanu
The intelligent boy registered for nine subjects in the 2023 WASSCE, and he got As in all nine subjects, which included English and Mathematics.
According to a Facebook post by Charles Sogbey, Isa is a student of the Premiere Academic in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
According to a post on the school blog, there are two other students, Golit Dordon Golu and Alamina Daniel Sopriye, who score 8 As and one B respectively in the WAEC and scored above 300 in their UTME results
Falade Ayomide Esther
Esther was another young Nigerian who got an excellent results in her 2023 WAEC. Her results was a pride to her parents and Nigeria at large.
In an Instagram post by The Tribune, the 16-year-old Esther got 8As and a B in the recently released WASSCE result.
Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere Umeh
Umeh, a student of Deeper Life High School who was recently celebrated for scoring 360 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has again displayed academic excellence in her WAEC result.
According to Vanguard, the pupil scored eight As and one B in her WAEC results and she has applied to study chemical engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
Source: Legit.ng