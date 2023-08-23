The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) said 84.38% of the candidates who sat the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, in Nigeria, obtained credits

The examination body stated that 84% got credits and above in a minimum of any five WAEC subjects

Speaking to Legit.ng, an educator, Prince Adesegun AbdulMujeeb Ogungbayi, didn't find the update cheering, and he gave his reasons

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Shomolu, Lagos state - Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, on Wednesday, August 23, said that the news that 84% of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) candidates got credits in five subjects is not worth celebrating.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Prince Ogungbayi stated that a lot of candidates who fall into that category will resit WAEC.

84.38% WAEC candidates making five credits is not a news that should cause cheers, according to education expert, Adesegun Ogungbayi. Photo credit: The West African Examinations Council - WAEC

Source: Facebook

Educator reacts after WAEC released WASSCE data

Recall that speaking recently at a press briefing while announcing the release of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Head of WAEC Nigeria Office, Patrick Areghan, revealed that out of the 1,613,733 candidates that sat the examination, 1,361,608 candidates, representing 84.38%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects (that is with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Areghan added that 79.81 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, The Punch noted.

Reacting, Ogungbayi lamented that most of the candidates didn’t excel in the core subjects, which would make it difficult for them to secure admission into higher institutions.

He told Legit.ng:

“The news about 84.38% making 5 credits in WAEC which elicited celebration in some quarters actually makes me burst into tears. Why? Because most of the results are either without Mathematics, English Language, Physics or Chemistry, Literature or Economics. So, can any university admit students without at least Credit in any of these subjects? Or can UTME candidates who want to study Medicine with scores of 300/400 but made five (5) credits without Biology be celebrating? Or a candidate that intends to study Accounting with a good score in UTME, but failed Economics, will such a candidates be happy? Of Course No.”

Prince Ogungbayi concluded:

“To this end, majority of the students who are part of the 84.38% are likely going to re-write WAEC twice or thrice without clearing most of those papers and will end up not going to polytechnic or university.”

WASSCE: Expert tackles govt, private school owners

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services bemoaned the moral decadence in the society, which he said has made young Nigerians and their parents seek a shortcut to excel in external examinations.

Prince Ogungbayi said “nothing is currently in place” in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng