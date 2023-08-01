The house of representatives has commenced fresh moves to extend the validity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

The lawmakers said considering other examinations like the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) have infinite validity, the UTME results should have three years

In the 9th national assembly, Hon. Tolulope Shadipe sponsored a bill to extend the validity for four years — however, an education consultant, Adesegun Ogungbayi, told Legit.ng that he's averse to these moves

Shomolu, Lagos state - A notable reaction has followed the request by the house of representatives to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the validity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), on Tuesday, August 1, told Legit.ng that the two legislative chambers have been looking for all necessary means to derail the effort of JAMB.

Education expert, Prince Ogungbayi is not in support of the proposed extension of JAMB's UTME result validity.

Source: Facebook

"Extending the validity of UTME results to three years will create more challenges for education in Nigeria": Ogungbayi

His reaction comes after the lawmakers asked JAMB to extend the validity of UTME results to three years.

According to Ogungbayi, the recent stance of the house of representatives is “myopic” and therefore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should reject “their barbaric bill”.

The education expert argued that the proposed bill will not lessen the expenses of parents but rather aggravate them, adding that if passed into law, it will reduce the seriousness of Nigerian students sitting for JAMB.

He told Legit.ng:

"The stand of both the Senate and House of Representatives since year 2016 on the need to make UTME to be valid for three years is unethical, and it shows they don't know the problems that are actually affecting the students they claimed they are protecting or agitating for.

“I can't imagine that some stakeholders are comparing UTME to IETLS, Tofil, and some international examinations that parents are spending millions on and yet no admission. They failed to study the rate of failure of students in international exams, rather they want to impose it on lazy students that are looking for shortcut."

Prince Ogungbayi warned the national assembly against using its legislative powers to “legalise illegality” as it will create more challenges for the educational system in Nigeria.

