The House of Representatives has urged Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to conduct the UTME at least twice every year

Hon Akin Rotimi representing Ekiti North 1 federal constituency said JAMB should also extend the validity of UTME results to 3 years

Rotimi explained that the House resolution will bring immediate relief to students and their parents who pay for the UTME every year

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been urged to extend the validity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results from one to three years.

A member of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, who made the call also charge JAMB to conduct the UTME at least twice a year, TheCable reported.

House of Reps urged JAMB to extend the validity of UTME results to 3 years. Photo Credit: Prof Ishaq O Oloyede/ JAMB

Source: Facebook

Rotimi, representing Ekiti North 1 federal constituency, asked JAMB to “rethink” the arrangement to meet global standards.

Why JAMB should reconsider the validity of UTME result

The federal lawmaker said the House decides to bring relief to parents and students who pay for the UTME fees every year.

“would bring immediate relief to students and their parents/sponsors, who bear the burden of paying every year for the exam, as well as give candidates multiple windows to sit for the exam in a year”.

According to Rotimi, there is nothing in the act establishing JAMB that stops it from immediately carrying out the resolutions of the house on the subject.

The lawmaker, in a statement, disclosed that the House has adopted a motion seeking to establish an ad-hoc committee to discuss the resolution with JAMB and other relevant authorities.

“In addition to passing my motion, the honourable house also passed a motion for an additional prayer moved by Hon. Olumide Osoba, establishing an ad-hoc committee of the house to liaise with the authorities of JAMB and the ministry of education to ensure the resolution is expeditiously carried out.”

Source: Legit.ng