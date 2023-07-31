Nigeria's key examination body, JAMB, has been told to make admissions truly merit-based

JAMB, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, conducts entrance Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities

Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi in a chat with Legit.ng said JAMB needs to help both the parents and pupils

Agege, Lagos state - Adesegun Ogungbayi, the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), on Monday, July 31, advised the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to come up with a new model for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.

The model, according to Ogungbayi, should ensure that candidates who beat the cut-off mark secure admission into the course that their result merit.

Academics often complain that JAMB's cut-off marks are affecting Nigeria’s higher education. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Education expert counsels JAMB on UTME cut-off marks

The education expert pointed out that JAMB’s cut-off marks do not automatically qualify UTME candidates for admission, and this “needs to be addressed”.

He told Legit.ng:

“JAMB needs to help both the parents and students with a model that will ensure that whoever beat the cut-off marks secures admission into the course that their scores merit.”

He added:

“Apart from that, JAMB needs to note that the annual cut-off marks only qualify candidates nationwide for Post-JAMB and not admission, which needs to be immediately addressed.”

