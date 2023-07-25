Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has told students of Lagos State University (LASU) not to be afraid as they commence their first-semester exams

She urged the students not to indulge in any form of examination malpractice as they have consequences

LASU VC said encouraged the students to see the exams as stepping stones to their academic advancement

Ojo, Lagos state - Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has sent words of encouragement to students as they commence their first-semester examination for the 2022/2023 academic session.

In a statement posted on the institution's Twitter handle @LASUOfficial, she charged the students not to see exams as a death sentence or an unavoidable evil but as stepping stones to their academic advancement.

"As a mother, I Pray for Your success": LASU's VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello wishes students the best in their exams. Photo Credits: lasu.edu.ng/home/officer

Olatunji-Bello noted that the institution will ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

She wished the student success and the mental and physical strength to come out with flying colours.

“As a mother, I pray for your success and wish you the mental and physical strength to finish well and come out in flying colours,” the VC said.

