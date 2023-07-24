The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pegged the universities' cut-off marks to 140 and above for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to gain admission.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, announced the development on Saturday, June 24, in Abuja during a 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards presentation.

List of state universities with cut-off marks, selling post-utme forms Photo Credit: @DesmondOrisTobe, @LASUOfficial

Since the announcement, some state universities have started announcing their cut-off marks and selling their post-UTME forms.

They are:

Borno State University (BOSU)

The Borno State University (BOSU) has announced the university cut-off mark in a statement on its website, asking that any candidate that got a minimum of 140 can apply for the screening.

BOSU announced that the commencement of the post-UTME screening form had started Monday, 17th July 2023, and the cost is N2,000.

Delta State University (DELSU)

DELSU has announced an opening for its post-UTME for the 2023/2024 academic session and pegged its cut-off mark to 150. The application portal can be accessed here.

The portal for registration was opened on June 27 and will close on August 7. The cost for the form is N2000, and it is being sold in five banks: Unity Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, and Ecobank.

Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH)

The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has announced 180 as the cut-off mark for any candidate seeking admission and started selling post-UTME forms.

The admission screening that will be closed on October 18 costs N2,000 and can be accessed through the school website.

Ambrose Alli University (AAU)

The Ambrose Alli University (AAU) has opened its door for admission seeking for the 2021/2022 academic session, which will end on July 31.

Registration fees are 25,000, the institution is not accepting awaiting results, and the process can be started here.

