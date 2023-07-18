The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the cut-off marks for university admission to 140 and above.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, announced the development on Saturday, June 24, at a presentation of the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards in Abuja.

Barely a month after the announcement, some federal universities, some federal universities have opened their portals for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to register for their Post-UTME and announced their cut-off marks.

Below is the list of the federal universities currently selling post-UTME forms and their cut-off marks:

UNILAG Post-UTME is out

One of the federal schools that have announced Post-UTME screening for candidates willing to join its 2023 academic session is the University of Lagos, which costs N2,000.

UNILAG did also pegged its cut-off mark for UTME score to 200. Several students of the institution confirmed to Legit.ng that the school would not accept any UTME score below 200. Here is a document for the requirement for each course.

BUK begins Post-UTME screening

Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has commenced the sales of Post-UTME screening form and registration will be closing on Friday, August 11.

All Post-UTME candidates are required to pay N10,000 acceptance fee and contact their level adviser to maintain the accuracy and validity of the registration process before proceeding with the registration.

Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria announces Post-UTME cut -off mark

ABU Zaria is another federal university that has announced its cut off mark for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 Academic Sessions, which is pegged for 180.

However, the school is only accepting UTME candidates that have chosen ABU as his or her first choice. The registration exercise opened on Tuesday, July 18 and closes on Friday, August 18 with N2,000 as Post-UTME screening fee. You can read more about it here.

