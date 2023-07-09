The DLI students of UNILAG would be paying N20 thousand for electricity bills during their stay in the school hostels for their one-month examination period

This was disclosed to Legit.ng by a student leader who did not want to be named, stating that the university management disclosed the plan during one of its meetings with stakeholders

The development is coming amid President Bola Tinubu's signing of the student loan bill into law

Yaba, Lagos - The management of the University of Lagos is reportedly planning to ask the Distance Learning Institutes (DLI), students, or part-time students, to pay N20 thousand for the electricity bill.

This was disclosed by a student leader of the institution who did not want to be named while speaking with Legit.ng on the possibility of UNILAG increasing its tuition fee.

UNILAG DLI students to pay 20k electricity bill Photo Credit: UNILAG

Source: UGC

Why UNILAG DLI students will pay N20k for electricity bills

The DLI students are expected to resume the school hostels when full-time students are off campus after their second-semester examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They are to spend about a month or more than that on campus for their examination, and they will be staying at the school hostels throughout their examination period.

The student leader disclosed that the management had called a meeting of student leaders of each faculty in UNILAG and announced their intention to increase the school fees and that the DLI students would pay N20,000 as electricity bills while staying on campus.

Will UNILAG increase its school fees?

According to the source:

"The incoming students, the DLI students, will be paying N20,000 as electricity bill, which, unlike before, was not something that used to happen. So, you can tell that they are just waiting for the new academic session, and they will start the implementation."

The development is coming at a time when President Bola Tinubu signed the student loan bill into law. Some federal universities have recently announced tuition fee increments to generate more funding for themselves.

Student loan: OAU, UNILAG, other universities that may increase their tuition

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu signed the student loan bill into an act in his second week in office. This will allow students to apply for loans to pay their school fees.

The development came when the Nigerian president announced the removal of the fuel subsidy and stopped the multiple exchange rate of the country's currency to the dollar.

Source: Legit.ng