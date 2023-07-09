BREAKING: Missing Ex-ASUU President Has Been Found, Details Emerge

Professor Dipo Fasina, the former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), popularly referred to as "Professor Jingo", has been found in Turkey.

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the current president of ASUU, confirmed that the academic and activist was reported to be missing on Saturday, July 1.

The academic was reported to be on his way to Algeria on the invitation of the government of the North African country when he was reported to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul in Turkey.

He was founded with the support of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) with work with the High Commission of Nigeria in Turkey.

