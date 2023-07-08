The Committee set up by the Anambra state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged forgery of a JAMB result by Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme has indicted the suspect of manipulating her examination score result.

In an 8-page report submitted after its findings, the committee said it discovered that the suspect changed her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, result after openly confessing to doing so.

Mmesoma, who had been the centre of controversy, had said she scored a total of 362 in the examination, contrary to the actual score sent to her by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

