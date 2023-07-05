The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been ordered to suspend all actions Mmesoma Ejikeme

The House of Representatives also directed JAMB to lift the sanction barring Ejikeme from participating in UTME for three years

The House gave the orders on Wednesday, July 5, after JAMB accused Ejikeme of forging her UTME score

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has ordered the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to suspend all actions concerning Mmesoma Ejikeme’s Unified Tartary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result saga.

According to SaharaReporters, the lower chamber of the National Assembly gave the direction on Wednesday, July 5 after Hon. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante sponsored a bill calling on the House to investigate the alleged manipulation.

House of Reps orders JAMB to suspend all actions concerning Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME saga.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, had on Sunday, July 2, accused Ejikeme of manually manipulating her UTME result to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the House also called on JAMB to lift the sanction barring Ejikeme from participating in UTME for three years.

The federal lawmakers called for independent examiners to examine Ejikeme’s script to determine her UTME score.

The House explained that there is a need to investigate the allegation following the claim by the JAMB spokesman that some of the 2023 UTME candidates are parading fake scores to get an undue advantage from the public.

