The government of Anambra State, under the leadership of Governor Charles Soludo, has set up a committee to investigate the controversial UTME result of Ejikeme Mmesoma

Ejikeme Mmesoma was accused of inflating her UTME result from 249 to 362 and parading a fake result

JAMB insisted that Mmesoma inflated her; her original result was subsequently withdrawn, and she was barred from writing the exam for the next three years

Awka, Anambra - Governor Charles Soludo-led Anambra Government has spoken on maintaining neutrality on the controversy on the alleged inflation of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result by Ejikeme Mmesoma from the state.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) accused Mmesoma of allegedly inflating her UTME results from 249 to 362. But Mmesoma insisted that her score was 362 and that she printed her result slip from the JAMB website, Premium Times reported.

Anambra sets up committee to investigate Mnesoma controversial UTME results

Source: Facebook

However, JAMB insisted on its position that Mmesoma's UTME result was “patently fake”, adding that there was an infraction on the part of the candidate.

Anambra government reveals position on Ejikeme Mmesoma UTME result

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, subsequently announced that the examination board had withdrawn the candidate's original UTME result and that she had been barred from taking the exam for three years.

Paul Nwosu, the commissioner for information for Anambra State, in a statement on Tuesday, July 4, said that though the state government, “for obvious reasons, has been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest,” it would not be part of the discussion for now.

Nwosu disclosed that Mmesoma had been at the office of the state's commissioner for education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, with the result to protest that JAMB did not recognise her with her highest score.

JAMB says Investigation completed on Mmesoma Ejikeme UTME Result

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that an investigation has been concluded on the result falsification case against Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of inflating her 2023 UTME/JAMB, an allegation she has denied even as JAMB continue to pour out its evidence.

Oloyede said he informed the former minister of education, Obi Ezekwesili, about the high-level of scam that the girl was involved in.

