FCT, Abuja - In what has now become a hot topic, on Sunday, July 3, Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma was accused by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) — a claim she has denied.

According to JAMB, Ejikeme's result showing a score of 362 is “patently fake”, The Punch reported.

After Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma's case came into the limelight, this is not the first time such fraudulent claims have been made. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Innoson Vehicles

1. 19-year-old student who sued JAMB N1bn for allegedly changing his UTME result lands in police net

Legit.ng reports that this is not the first time someone manipulated results and was exposed by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB.

Ejikeme's was publicised by JAMB due to the fact that she used it to obtain a scholarship from a prominent indigenous company, and also because the Anambra state government reached out to JAMB for clarification/authentication.

In 2021, one Chinedu John presented a UTME result to his father claiming he scored 380 and he went ahead to apply for medicine.

When it was time for admissions which was processed directly from JAMB's website, it was discovered that John actually scored 265. The father was upset and decided to sue JAMB for 1 billion naira. JAMB said they were sure the boy scored 265 but still, he refused to confess.

Subsequently, Prof. Oloyede, the JAMB boss, wanted to give the young man a chance to confess, he invited him, the father and the lawyer to Abuja and pleaded with the UTME candidate to confess, but the boy refused. The phone where he received the so-called notification was collected and it was discovered that he saved another number with a JAMB code of 55019.

So, how did he get the printout? It was discovered that he paid someone who did a photoshop of the result. Unfortunately for him, UTME results contain a bar code. No two persons' results can have the same bar code.

When he saw that he had been caught. He confessed and pleaded for leniency. He was handed over to the police.

There is another one.

2. Atung Gerald: JAMB exposes student who “scored 380” without writing UTME

JAMB accused another student who hailed from Kaduna state of falsifying his result.

The examination body specifically mentioned Atung Gerald from Kaduna state, who claimed to have scored 380 in the UTME but had neither obtained the 2023 UTME application documents nor participated in the examination.

JAMB, therefore, advised the public to always cross-check the claims by candidates with it before rushing to honour them, Premium Times' report added.

JAMB says it stopped using printout presented by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma in 2021

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB on Tuesday, July 4, said that it stopped using the print-out currently being paraded by Anambra candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, as her authentic result in 2021.

The examination board also reiterated that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result paraded by “Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is patently fake.”

