JAMB has reiterated its position that Ejikeme Mmesoma the UTME result that she was holding while revealing how she has gone about it

Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB spokesperson, disclosed that there are about 17 security codes on the UTME result slip, and one of them is the QR code that will show the original owner of the slip when it is scanned

Benjamin then explained that anyone who has a candidate with a 2023 result slip should check that the slip is different from what Mmesoma was holding

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has insisted that Ejikeme Mmesoma, a pupil of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi in Anambra, inflated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result from 249 to 362.

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, in an interview with Leadership, reiterated that no candidate scored 362 in the 2023 UTME examination, adding that JAMB has earlier announced the highest UTME scorer, who incidentally was also from Anambra state.

JAMB reveals how Ejikeme Mmesoma forged her UTME results Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

How QR Codes works in verifying JAMB result

Benjamin said that the QR Code on the result that Mmesoma was holding showed that the result belonged to a candidate who sat for the exam in 2021, and the candidate scored 138.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said the board then checked on its system with Mmesoma's name and registration number, and that was how they disclosed that she scored 262.

The JAMB spokesperson then alleged that what Mmesoma had done was to edit someone else's resulted and started parading herself as the highest scorer of the 2023 UTME.

He noted that what Mmesoma has done can put the founder of the Innoson motors in trouble if he knows the gravity of what the girl has done.

How JAMB arrested Ejikeme Mmesoma for fabricating her results

Speaking on the investigation JAMB did on Mmesoma result and find out what she has done, Benjamin said:

Immediately the result was released, she checked her result. Instead of sending result to 55019 to view her result, she sent UTME to the code but because the phone number she is using is a unique identifier, the machine then sent her her result.

She then doctored the result the way she wanted it and sent it back to the USSD code, the code also returned her original result again. she sent it like four times and got her original result.

How to readjust JAMB, UTME results

He further disclosed that she went outside the database to obtain that slip, adding that unfortunately, there are about 17 security codes on the result slip and one of them is the QR code she talked about.

Benjamin then summed it up that for the 2023 results, JAMB did not use that design that Mmesoma was holding in her video, challenging Nigerians who have candidate in the 2023 UTME to compare it.

The JAMB spokesperson then confirmed that her result has been withdrawn, adding that Mmesoma would be banned from participating in the exam for three years and would also be charged to court as well.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng