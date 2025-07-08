Graduates in 2025 face a shifting landscape, as employers increasingly value skills and experience over traditional degrees

With unemployment and underemployment on the rise, job seekers must move beyond qualifications to truly stand out

Career experts urge young professionals to be proactive, creative, and strategic in building connections and relevant experience

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the unemployment rate among recent graduates increased to 5.8%, up from 4.6% the previous year.

Meanwhile, the proportion of graduates taking roles that do not require a degree rose to 41.2%, highlighting the disconnect between qualifications and market demands.

Sarah Skelton, co-founder and managing director of staffing firm Flourish, observed that formal degrees no longer hold the sway they once did in several industries. Speaking to CNBC Make It, she noted a trend toward experience and skill-based hiring—especially in roles such as business and sales.

“I feel like sometimes there’s a certain perception that: ‘I’ve been to uni, I’ve got this degree, I’m going to come in at this level,’” said Skelton, who has placed over 1,000 graduates into roles throughout her career. “Whereas somebody else that maybe left school, has been [employed], is work ready and can demonstrate skills and is a bit more hungry for it — some businesses are preferring that.”

She clarified that the importance of academic credentials varies by industry, with fields like medicine still holding degrees in high regard.

Job hunting challenges and the Catch-22 experience

Graduates often find themselves in a familiar predicament: “You need experience to get experience.” In response, Skelton urged young professionals to adopt a creative and proactive approach to job applications.

Recommended strategies include:

• Maximising LinkedIn usage with tailored profiles.

• Engaging in extracurriculars like sports and charity work.

• Pursuing internships and job shadowing opportunities.

• Attending networking events and seeking mentors.

• Launching side projects to build a portfolio.

• Consuming industry-specific media such as podcasts and books.

“I think you have to look at the bigger picture, and you’ve got to get a bit more creative with the applications to stand out,” Skelton said. “Basically, be proactive and show you are keen.”

Direct outreach and unpaid work as differentiators

Skelton encourages graduates to demonstrate initiative by contacting hiring managers directly via LinkedIn and offering unpaid work to gain experience.

″[You can] run up to a business proactively and say: ’Can I come in and do some unpaid [work]? I know it’s not glamorous. I know it may feel like … a bit demeaning, but fundamentally, you’ve got to set yourself apart from the others,” she said.

Using interview ‘closing techniques’ to stand out

For roles in sales and beyond, Skelton recommends ending interviews with a confident but polite question to uncover any concerns the employer may have:

“Look, I’m really enthusiastic about this opportunity. I’d really love the chance to work with you … Before we conclude, could I just ask: ‘What have been your thoughts on me in the interview? Is there anything you could see that I could improve, or [do you have] any reservations?’”

Known in the sales industry as a “closing technique,” this strategy helps candidates engage constructively with feedback and demonstrate adaptability.

Following up with a thank-you email remains essential, Skelton added.

What employers really value

While degrees still have a place in recruitment, Skelton emphasises that many businesses are increasingly looking for qualities such as coachability, grit, work ethic, and overall potential when evaluating candidates.

