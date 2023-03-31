A second-choice university simply refers to an alternate option for students who did not meet the admission requirements of their first-choice university.

So, if your preferred first-choice university does not offer you admission, you have the option of applying to another one as your backup choice.

University of Lagos (UNILAG) and some other federal universities accept second-choice.

Here is a list of federal universities that accept second-choice admissions, according to a report by Premium Times:

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE)

University Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI)

Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA)

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU)

Admission requirements for Second-Choice universities

It is important to note that accepting second-choice applicants doesn’t mean a university has less stringent admission requirements.

In fact, many universities require the same admission criteria for both first and second-choice students.

Some admission requirements for second-choice universities:

Meeting the minimum cut-off mark for your university in your UTME score

Fulfilling O-level requirements (five credits including Mathematics and English)

Complying with any additional departmental specifications (such as subject combinations for certain courses)

How to apply to the universities of your second choice

Applying to a second-choice university is just like applying to your first choice. These include:

Registration for the JAMB/UTME exam and selecting your top universities

Wait for your results and confirm if you meet all admission criteria for your top-choice university

If not, consider applying to another institution as a backup plan.

Follow the application guidelines provided by the university, including submitting your UTME result, O-level result and any additional requirements.

Wait for the university to release their admission list

